Credit Suisse AG Sells 27,333 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,771 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Expedia Group worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 204,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day moving average is $103.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.68.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

