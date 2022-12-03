Credit Suisse AG Purchases 7,880 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,514,000 after buying an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 6,991.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,695 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 45.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,019 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,552,000 after purchasing an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $99.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

