LPL Financial LLC Sells 36,841 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,841 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $20,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 38.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,180,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,783 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 6,991.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,739,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,695 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 45.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,482,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,019 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 11.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,275,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 888,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,552,000 after buying an additional 866,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk Company Profile

TTD opened at $54.49 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.59.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.