Credit Suisse AG Has $16.73 Million Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALNY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.4 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $234.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 0.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

