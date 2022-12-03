Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Cut by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,816,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.