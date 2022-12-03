American International Group Inc. Sells 1,713 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in TopBuild by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.25.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $156.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.52. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.66 and a twelve month high of $284.07.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. On average, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

