Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Position Cut by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Cadence Bank worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $17,479,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $21,192,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $13,201,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,414,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

CADE stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 51.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

