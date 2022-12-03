American International Group Inc. Sells 1,271 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after purchasing an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

NYSE FRC opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $106.86 and a 1 year high of $217.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

