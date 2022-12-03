American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,241 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Toll Brothers worth $8,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOL opened at $47.89 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

