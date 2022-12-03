American International Group Inc. Has $9.27 Million Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Woodward worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after buying an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 63.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 580,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,519,000 after buying an additional 225,198 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 2,300.0% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 161,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,986,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.86.

Woodward Trading Up 1.2 %

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $97.38 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.26 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.