Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.52% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $30,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,085,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $374,428.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,712 shares of company stock worth $1,013,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.