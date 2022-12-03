American International Group Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 449,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,447,000 after acquiring an additional 38,418 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 35.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.29.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.