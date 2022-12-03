Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 31,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $18.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.