American International Group Inc. Sells 5,488 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Brunswick worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of BC opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $72.46. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $103.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

