28,907 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,001,000 after buying an additional 7,980,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,405,000 after buying an additional 2,917,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,255,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Price Performance

Shares of NIO stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $35.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 target price (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

