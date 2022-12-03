American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Commercial Metals worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,509,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,816,000 after purchasing an additional 967,546 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 120.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,924,000 after purchasing an additional 629,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $49.59 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $49.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $315,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

