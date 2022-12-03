American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 294,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Option Care Health worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,530,000 after buying an additional 918,277 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $30.76 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

