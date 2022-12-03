American International Group Inc. Sells 11,233 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $8,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 76,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 551,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 42,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,722,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,824,697.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 15.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.