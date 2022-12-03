IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of IDACORP worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in IDACORP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in IDACORP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in IDACORP by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $108.62 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.