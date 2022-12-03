Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $624,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $48.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

