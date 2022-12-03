Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $610,000 Position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.26% of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,783,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HFXI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $25.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

