Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 21,899 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,899 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTXN. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

