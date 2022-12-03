Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,906,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,183,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after buying an additional 123,176 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 166,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 33,736 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PCY stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $26.50.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.