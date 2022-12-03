American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Flowers Foods worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 322.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,210,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,359,000 after buying an additional 10,843,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 20,226.8% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,594,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,566,000 after buying an additional 6,561,993 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,564,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after acquiring an additional 954,044 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,778.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 497,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 470,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of FLO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

