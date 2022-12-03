American International Group Inc. Trims Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 576,556 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,408,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,351,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.88. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THG. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.