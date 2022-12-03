American International Group Inc. Has $8.68 Million Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 117.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN opened at $103.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.99 and a 1-year high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.