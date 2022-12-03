Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $581,000 Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.73% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVOL. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $1,466,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 171.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.89.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%.

