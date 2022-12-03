iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN) Position Reduced by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,640 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Stock Performance

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $73.21.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Profile

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

