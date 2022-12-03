American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,401 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Avis Budget Group worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 948.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $217.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.23. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.83 and a 12 month high of $327.80.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.80 by $6.90. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total transaction of $979,377.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.75, for a total value of $979,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,091.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,172 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,897 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

