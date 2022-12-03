Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,232 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,921,000 after buying an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,759,000 after buying an additional 738,453 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after buying an additional 531,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Activity

Carrier Global Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.