iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEAR. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $12,177,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 141.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 127,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,230,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 734.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 58,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 635,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,346 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

