American International Group Inc. Has $8.25 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 2,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,357.20.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $42,757,279 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $1,486.10 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,065.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,267.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1,248.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.21.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.03 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

