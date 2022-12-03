Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:BLDG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 213,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF by 1,264.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.40. Cambria Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $33.15.

