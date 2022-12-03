American International Group Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in PNM Resources by 50.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.43 and a 52 week high of $49.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.40%.

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

