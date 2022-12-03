Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Ashland worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ashland by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,981,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,536,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,200,000 after acquiring an additional 48,444 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,205,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

