American International Group Inc. Sells 13,740 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Essent Group worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Essent Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.46. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

In related news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares in the company, valued at $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.