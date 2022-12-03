Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.73% of Schneider National worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schneider National from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

