Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 11,007 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,007 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. King Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter worth $173,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $18.32.

