Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.62% of United States Gasoline Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at $55,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Gasoline Fund in the second quarter valued at $266,000.

United States Gasoline Fund Stock Performance

Shares of United States Gasoline Fund stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. United States Gasoline Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

United States Gasoline Fund Company Profile

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

