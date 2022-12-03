American International Group Inc. Sells 4,511 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 241,346 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 557.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 802,645 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,509,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,462,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,060,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after purchasing an additional 525,990 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.