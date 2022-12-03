American International Group Inc. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.