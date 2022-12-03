OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 213.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 530,080 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.39% of OGE Energy worth $30,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,655 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $42.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

