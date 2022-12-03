Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 12.4% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $472,000. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.0 %

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $180.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

