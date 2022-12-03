Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 36,707 Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 223.9% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 93,212 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

