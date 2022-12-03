Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,021 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.15% of Pembina Pipeline worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $42.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

