Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROST. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

