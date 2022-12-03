D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Reduced by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,295,754 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $29,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $86.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

