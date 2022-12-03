W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $29,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $602.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $554.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

