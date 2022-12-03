American International Group Inc. Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $8,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,372 shares of company stock valued at $56,077,771 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH opened at $336.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.54, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.07. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $338.16.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

