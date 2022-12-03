Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Position Increased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 510,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 58,522 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jim Rankin sold 11,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $265,540.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,295.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,164 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,885. 9.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

